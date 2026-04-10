European Commission stresses importance of ensuring free navigation in Strait of Hormuz without fees

BRUSSELS, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission today emphasised the necessity of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz without the imposition of any fees or payments.

Anouar El Anouni, the spokesperson for the Commission, stated during a press briefing at the European Union headquarters in Brussels that international law stipulates the freedom of navigation, which essentially means no payments or fees should be imposed on transit.

He added that freedom of navigation is a public good that must be guaranteed, stressing the importance of respecting international rules governing traffic in international sea lanes.