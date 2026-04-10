Death toll from Israeli raids on Lebanon rises to 303 killed and 1,150 injured

BEIRUT, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from Israeli air strikes targeting Lebanon yesterday has risen to 303 killed and 1,150 wounded.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Lebanese Ministry of Health explained that rescue teams are still retrieving bodies from under the rubble at several sites.

It noted that work is ongoing to identify a number of the deceased in hospitals through DNA testing.

The Ministry indicated that the total toll of victims from 2nd March until 9th April has reached 1,888 killed and 6,092 wounded.