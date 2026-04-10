Qatari Prime Minister discusses regional developments with Portuguese Foreign Affairs Minister

DOHA, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Portugal Paulo Rangel, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

During the call, the latest developments in the region were reviewed in light of the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.

During the call, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s welcome of the ceasefire announcement and stressed the need to build on it urgently to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring the security of maritime routes and the freedom of navigation and international trade in accordance with the rules of international law, in a way that contributes to maintaining regional stability and global supply chains.