Moscow launches world’s longest urban tram line

MOSCOW, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin inaugurated the new T2 tram line in the Russian capital, extending 33 kilometres to become the longest urban tram line in the world, linking the south and east of the city.

The new line runs from Chertanovskaya station in southern Moscow to Novogireevo station on the Moscow Central Diameter Line 4 (MCD-4), passing through 13 residential districts and serving more than two million residents. The route includes 79 stops, with the full journey taking more than two hours.