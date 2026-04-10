Ecuador raises tariffs on Colombian goods to 100%

QUITO, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ecuador announced it will raise tariffs on imports from neighbouring Colombia to 100 percent starting from next May.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa had initiated a trade dispute with Colombia in January over what he described as Bogotá’s lack of cooperation in combating drug trafficking and illegal mining along their shared border. Tariffs were initially set at 30 percent before being increased to 50 percent.

Colombia responded by imposing tariffs of 50 percent and halting electricity sales to Ecuador, which faces a chronic energy shortage.