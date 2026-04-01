Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several foreign ministers to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional developments following Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region and beyond.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held discussions with Helen Mcentee, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister for Defence of Ireland; Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal; and Dr. Arnoldo André Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica.

The UAE top diplomat expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their countries’ solidarity with the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers also reviewed the latest regional developments following the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The calls also underscored the importance of concerted international efforts to achieve sustainable peace and promote security and stability in the region.