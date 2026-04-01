First public park opens in Al Sarooj area in Al Ain

AL AIN, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain City Municipality has inaugurated Al Shabahath Public Park in Al Sarooj, marking the first public park for the local community.

The 8,550-square-metre project transformed an existing smaller space into a multi-activity destination designed to enhance quality of life and support healthy lifestyles for all residents, according to Engineer Fatima AL Junaibi, project manager.

The park features a 180-metre walking track and dedicated fitness areas suitable for all age groups, including people of determination.

To enhance the natural environment, the municipality has planted 210 trees and thousands of shrubs and flowers across 3,200 square metres of green space, providing a safe and accessible leisure destination for the public.