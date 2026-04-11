UAE hosting 2029 WBG-IMF Annual Meetings source of pride for all Arabs, says Arab Parliament President

CAIRO, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammad Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates’ selection to host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Abu Dhabi is an achievement reflecting the country's advanced global standing and a source of pride for all Arabs.

He emphasised that this international selection expresses the global community's confidence in the strength of the UAE economy, the efficiency of its fiscal and monetary policies, and the development of its investment environment, as well as its success in consolidating economic stability and enhancing international partnerships.

Al Yamahi added that this achievement is a result of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which has established an integrated developmental model based on innovation, openness, and the strengthening of international partnerships.

This has made the country a global destination for major international economic events and reinforced its position as a global hub for economic decision-making.

He noted that hosting these major meetings, which bring together central bank governors and finance ministers from around the world, represents a significant platform for enhancing international dialogue on economic issues and formulating shared solutions to face global challenges.