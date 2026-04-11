China's auto output, sales rise sharply in March

BEIJING, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China's automobile production and sales rose sharply in March from the previous month, industry data showed on Friday.

Automobile output totalled 2.92 million units in March, and sales came in at 2.9 million units, surging 74.4 percent and 60.6 percent month on month, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

New energy vehicle (NEV) output and sales stood at 1.23 million units and 1.25 million units, respectively.

In the first quarter of the year, automobile output reached 7.04 million units, and sales totalled 7.05 million units, said the association.

During the same period, NEV output and sales came in at 2.97 million units and 2.96 million units, respectively.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the effects of policies such as the large-scale equipment renewal and consumer goods trade-in programmes will continue to materialise, while the Beijing auto show will usher in a wave of new model launches, helping sustain market momentum and boost auto consumption, said Chen Shihua, Deputy Secretary-General of the association.