Bank of Korea holds key rate steady for 7th straight meeting

SEOUL, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged on Friday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

In a widely anticipated decision, the Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) held the key rate steady at 2.5 percent in its latest rate-setting meeting in Seoul.

It marked the seventh consecutive on-hold decision, even as the central bank remains in an easing cycle.

The BOK began monetary easing in October 2024 and has cut the benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 100 basis points from 3.5 percent to support economic growth, but it has kept it unchanged since July 2025.