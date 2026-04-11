New Zealand braces for Cyclone Vaianu, flooding possible for Auckland

WELLINGTON, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Cyclone Vaianu, approaching New Zealand, could cause flooding in its most populous city, Auckland, the nation's weather forecaster warned on Saturday, as authorities issued evacuation orders for parts of the country's North Island.

Vaianu, forecast to bring ​heavy rain and winds of up to 130 kmh (80 mph), was expected to hit on Sunday, then pass west of the remote Chatham Islands on Monday, the weather forecaster said.

It warned that Auckland, a city of 1.7 million people, ‌could expect up to 110 mm (4.3 inches) of rain from late Saturday to Sunday ‌afternoon, with "heavy swells and coastal inundation likely".

"Streams and rivers may rise rapidly," it added.

Several ​North Island regions were under emergency declarations, including Whakatane, population 37,150, where authorities ordered evacuations in some coastal areas of the district.

"Residents should plan to be away for at least two days," the Whakatane District Council posted on Facebook. On coastal areas, the storm could cause landslides, storm surges, waves ​of up to 13 metres (43 feet) and coastal flooding, it said.

About 180 km (111 miles) south, in the Hawke's Bay region, authorities said they would start evacuating homes and public places in beachfront areas on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Friday the ​cyclone had the ‌potential to be damaging and urged those in its path to prepare ​for impact.