Arsenal stumble as Bournemouth snatch shock win

LONDON, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- It was a bruising afternoon for the Premier League leaders as Arsenal suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth during Saturday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite their status at the top of the table, the Gunners failed to capitalise on home advantage in this Matchday 32 fixture. The result sees Arsenal remain on 70 points at the summit. While they still hold a nine-point lead over their closest rivals, Manchester City, the defending champions now have a golden opportunity to close the gap when they face Chelsea tomorrow. Bournemouth, meanwhile, climb to 10th place after taking their tally to 45 points.

In other action across the league, Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Fulham while Brighton matched that scoreline with a 2-0 win over Burnley. Elsewhere, Brentford and Everton shared the spoils in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.