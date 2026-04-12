Hungarians head to polls in ​crucial parliamentary election

BUDAPEST, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Hungarians voted on Sunday in an election that could end Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year hold ​on power.

Opposition leader Peter Magyar has emerged as the biggest threat to Orban's grip on power.

Voting in the election for the 199-seat parliament starts at 6 a.m. ​local time (0400 GMT) and is due to close at 7 p.m. Around 8 million Hungarians are eligible to vote on Sunday.

Opinion polls have shown Orban's Fidesz party trailing Magyar's opposition Tisza party.