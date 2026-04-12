GWU on visit to China to forge strategic partnerships on innovation & investment

ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the GWU will conduct an official visit to the friendly People’s Republic of China from April 12 to 19, 2026. The delegation will be headed by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU.

This visit comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China, and building strategic partnerships that support women’s empowerment and enhance their impact in the fields of entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment, in line with the UAE’s vision for empowering women and increasing their role in sustainable development.

The visit also aims to expand horizons of international cooperation, explore opportunities for joint work, and exchange expertise with relevant counterpart entities and institutions, thereby enhancing the presence of Emirati women across various economic and developmental sectors.

The agenda includes a series of meetings and discussions with more than 100 Chinese entities, including government bodies, economic institutions, and organisations concerned with women’s empowerment. It will also feature the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding that support pathways of cooperation and contribute to building qualitative and sustainable partnerships between both sides.