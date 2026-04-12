Dubai Chambers discusses expanding Dubai-China economic ties during meeting with CCPIT Shanghai

DUBAI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers held a meeting with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai to explore ways to strengthen economic ties and enhance trade and investment cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and China.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Yang Dongsheng, Vice Chairman of CCPIT Shanghai. The discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation across key sectors that offer promising opportunities for companies in both markets, particularly within the digital economy.

Mohammad Lootah said: “Dubai and China share a dynamic economic partnership with significant scope to expand trade and investment ties, deepen collaboration, and drive mutual growth. We are committed to further strengthening cooperation between the business communities in both markets, supporting two-way investment flows, and exploring new opportunities across priority sectors.”

China ranked seventh among the countries of origin for new foreign companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2025. A total of 1,583 new Chinese companies joined the chamber’s membership throughout the year, representing annual growth of 7%.

As a key driver of economic development in the emirate, Dubai Chambers is committed to empowering businesses and enabling their growth. Through its wide-ranging role, the organisation supports companies in expanding successfully into international markets, advances Dubai’s digital economy, safeguards the interests of the business community, and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for business.