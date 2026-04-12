Ajman Chamber launches first phase of ‘Eco Smart Industry’ initiative

AJMAN, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber organised a forum titled "Sustainability in the Industrial Sector" to announce the launch of the first phase of the Eco Smart Industry initiative.

The event highlighted best practices and expertise in resource rationalization, conservation, and recycling, reaffirming the Chamber's commitment to driving the industrial sector toward a sustainable and balanced future that keeps pace with environmental and economic developments while enhancing production.

The forum, held at the Fairmont Ajman Hotel, was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector; Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Member Affairs Department; and Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Government Communication Department at Ajman Chamber. They were joined by owners and officials from more than 20 factories operating within Ajman.

Maryam Al Nuaimi, the initiative's coordinator and Head of the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at the Ajman Chamber, provided a comprehensive explanation of how factories can participate in the Eco Smart Industry initiative. She outlined the registration steps for the first phase, the criteria for assessing environmental readiness, and the initiative’s daily interactive tools designed to measure capabilities in sustainability, energy conservation, and resource management.

She added that the initiative serves as an interactive platform to showcase best practices in industrial sustainability, gather constructive proposals, and facilitate the exchange of expertise among participating facilities. This contributes to developing innovative, applicable solutions and fostering a culture of continuous improvement toward more efficient and sustainable performance.

The forum witnessed the official launch of the Eco Smart Industry initiative and the commencement of factory registrations for the first phase, reflecting a positive response from the industrial sector and its readiness to implement more efficient and sustainable production practices.

During the event, participating factory owners and officials presented a range of successful case studies in energy efficiency, resource management, and emission reduction. The forum showcased success stories where the adoption of sustainable solutions led to improved operational performance and significant cost reductions.

Attendees praised the importance of the forum as an effective platform for strengthening cooperation and opening doors for constructive partnerships in industrial sustainability and recycling. Such collaboration supports the exchange of knowledge and the development of joint initiatives that enhance the overall efficiency of the industrial sector.