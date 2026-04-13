Inter Milan touches title, wins after 7 goals against Como

WASHINGTON, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Inter Milan secured a 4-3 victory over Como, moving nine points clear at the top of Serie A.

The black and blue team found themselves at a two-goal disadvantage after goals from Alex Valle and Nico Paz, but showed extraordinary strength of character to turn everything around.

Marcus Thuram was the man to reopen the game with two quick goals, while Denzel Dumfries became the hero of the second half with a decisive brace.

Despite Como's last-ditch efforts and Da Cunha's penalty, Inter succeeded to manage the lead until the end.