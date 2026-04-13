Stuttgart hammer Hamburg to go third in Bundesliga

BERLIN, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Stuttgart secured a commanding 4-0 victory at home against Hamburg on Sunday, moving past RB Leipzig into third place in the Bundesliga standings with five matches left this season.

As German Cup holders, Stuttgart now lead Leipzig on goal difference, with the top four teams assured qualification for the Champions League.

Germany internationals Angelo Stiller, Chris Fuehrich, and Maximilian Mittelstaedt each found the net for Stuttgart, while Bilal El Khannouss capped the victory with his first goal since completing a permanent transfer from Leicester City in January. The only setback for the hosts came when Deniz Undav missed a second-half penalty, sending his shot well over the crossbar.

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness told DAZN his side upped their game after Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen had both won on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, Werder Bremen moved closer to the Bundesliga relegation zone after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Cologne in a match marked by numerous errors. Bremen conceded an early penalty, which Said El Mala converted, and then saw captain Marco Friedl sent off with a red card midway through the first half. Ragnar Ache extended Cologne’s advantage, and Isak Johannesson’s attempt was inadvertently deflected into his own net by Bremen goalkeeper Mio Backhaus, coming on either side of a Romano Schmid penalty for the visitors.

With this loss, Bremen—who, along with Bayern Munich, have played the most Bundesliga seasons—now sit just three points above the relegation play-off position.

Cologne climbed above Bremen and are now five points clear of the drop zone.