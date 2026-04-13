Tisza party wins two-thirds majority in Hungary, ending Orban’s 16-year premiership

BUDAPEST, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Peter Magyar is poised to become Hungary’s next prime minister after his Tisza party achieved a decisive two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections, unseating the Fidesz party led by longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

With 97.35 percent of precincts reporting from Sunday’s vote, Magyar’s centre-right party won 138 out of 199 seats in parliament, securing 53.6 percent of the vote.

In contrast, Orban’s nationalist Fidesz party obtained 55 seats with 37.8 percent, according to official figures. Orban, who has governed Hungary for 16 years, acknowledged defeat, stating, “the election result is painful for us, but clear.” Voter turnout reached nearly 79 percent, marking the highest participation rate since the end of the communist era in Hungary.