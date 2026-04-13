South Korea’s exports surge 36.7% in early April, driven by semiconductor demand

SEOUL, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea's exports jumped 36.7 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of April, driven by strong overseas demand for semiconductors, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached $25.2 billion in the April 1-10 period, compared with $18.4 billion tallied in the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports went up 12.7 percent on-year to $22.1 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.1 billion, the data showed.