Lille beat Toulouse 4-0 to regain third in Ligue 1

PARIS, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Lille reclaimed third place in French Ligue 1 with a comfortable 4-0 win away to 10-man Toulouse on Sunday.

Full-backs Thomas Meunier and Romain Perraud netted either side of the break, before Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Olivier Giroud wrapped up the victory to send Bruno Genesio's side back above Marseille into the final Champions League qualification spot.

Lille have 53 points, one more than Habib Beye's Marseille in the battle for a direct spot in the league phase of the next edition of Europe's premier club competition.

In another match, Lyon defeated Lorient 2-0, with goals from Roman Yaremchuk and Corentin Tolisso, lifting their tally to 51 points and keeping their European qualification hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Nice played to a 1-1 draw at home against Le Havre, leaving both teams just above the relegation zone. Nice moved to 15th place with 28 points, while Le Havre sit 14th with 29 points.