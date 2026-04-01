Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mexican FM by phone; discusses bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated Roberto Velasco Álvarez on his appointment as Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States.

During a telephone conversation, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and areas of cooperation and joint action, alongside opportunities for growth across various sectors to serve their shared interests.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his wishes for the success of Roberto Velasco Álvarez in his new role, affirming his commitment to working together to strengthen cooperation and partnership in a way that supports the development priorities of both nations and their drive toward comprehensive growth and sustainable economic prosperity.

The two ministers also reviewed the latest regional developments, with the Mexican Foreign Minister affirming his country’s full solidarity with the UAE following the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks.