Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments with several foreign ministers over phone

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed regional developments during telephone conversations with several foreign ministers of brotherly and friendly nations, following the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks against the UAE and a number of countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held phone talks with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait; Tom Berendsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his thanks and appreciation to the ministers for their countries' solidarity with the UAE, confirming the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The phone conversations addressed current developments regarding the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The calls further addressed the need for unified international action to establish lasting regional peace and bolster the foundations of security and stability both regionally and globally.