UN official calls for strengthening UN-EU partnership

NEW YORK, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A United Nations official has called for the necessity of strengthening multilateral cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union, considering the partnership between the two sides as a fundamental pillar in supporting international peace and security in light of increasing global challenges.

This came during a briefing provided by the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Khaled Khiari, before a special meeting held by the UN Security Council today regarding cooperation between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organisations, particularly the European Union.

He described the European Union as a key partner of the United Nations across various fields, from peacekeeping to human rights, sustainable development, and humanitarian action.

He stressed that the coming phase requires redoubling joint efforts to face cross-border challenges, emphasising that close coordination between the United Nations and the European Union constitutes an effective model for international cooperation based on the sharing of burdens and responsibilities.