Special Olympics UAE hosts Unified Basketball Day promoting inclusion for 50 athletes in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In an atmosphere filled with energy and collaboration, Special Olympics UAE, in partnership with Jam Sports Academy, successfully organised the Unified Basketball Sports Day under the theme “We Are One”, with the participation of athletes of determination and Unified Partners, supported by several sponsors.

The event brought together 50 male and female participants, including 25 athletes with intellectual disabilities representing organisations such as Heroes of Hope Academy, Touch Dubai, and Al Thiqah Club for Disabled. Participants took part in unified training sessions, friendly matches, and interactive activities that promoted teamwork and social inclusion.

The event was held at the indoor facility of Jam Sports Academy in Dubai, under the supervision of professional coaches. The technical program included unified training, mini-games, skills challenges, and an open basketball carnival, with a strong focus on participation, engagement, and team spirit.

This event is part of the 2026 sports season calendar of Special Olympics UAE, aimed at preparing athletes and Unified Partners for upcoming official competitions. Such initiatives play a key role in enhancing readiness by developing technical skills, strengthening teamwork, and improving performance.

The second half of 2026 is expected to witness several major events and championships at both national and regional levels, providing advanced competitive platforms for athletes of determination.

The event aligns with the Unified Sports initiative, which brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team to promote inclusion, equality, friendship, and to break social barriers.

Organisers emphasised that the slogan “We Are One” reflects a powerful message — that sport is a universal language capable of uniting communities and fostering mutual understanding.

This event highlights the commitment of the organising entities to empower People of Determination by providing inclusive sports environments that enable them to showcase their talents and achieve success at both local and international levels.