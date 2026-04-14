Vietnam receives record 6.76 million tourists in Q1

HANOI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s tourism sector posted a record-breaking first quarter, pulling in more than 2 million foreigners per month and achieving its strongest Q1 performance on record, Vietnam News Agency reported.

According to data released by the National Statistics Office, foreign arrivals in March reached nearly 2.1 million, up 1.3 percent year-on-year.

In total, Vietnam welcomed an estimated 6.76 million foreign tourists in Q1, a rise of more than 12 percent from the same period in 2025 and the highest Q1 figure ever recorded.

The data marked the first time the domestic tourism industry has sustained three consecutive months with over 2 million foreign arrivals each.

The first quarter is traditionally peak season for Vietnam, driven by major festivals, Lunar New Year, and favourable weather across key destinations.