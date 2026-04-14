On sidelines of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s visit, UAE President’s Special Envoy to China meets Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of UAE President to China and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, held a meeting on Monday in Beijing with His Excellency Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, on the sidelines of the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to the People’s Republic of China.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China, within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership that reinforces the ties between the two friendly countries and their peoples, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing cooperation across various fields.

Within the context of evolving regional and international developments, the two sides also addressed a number of issues, emphasising the importance of continued joint coordination.