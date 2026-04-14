MENAFATF participates for first time in World Bank, IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), chaired by Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, President of MENAFATF, is participating for the first time in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which began on Monday in Washington and will continue until 18th April.

Al Zaabi affirmed that MENAFATF’s first participation in the Spring Meetings represents an important platform to enhance regional and international coordination.

He noted that the UAE’s presidency of the Task Force focuses on supporting member states’ readiness for upcoming rounds of mutual evaluations, in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) methodology, which is based on measuring effectiveness and achieving results.

Al Zaabi added that MENAFATF works to strengthen the exchange of expertise and best practices among member states and to develop institutional capacities, contributing to enhancing the effectiveness of anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing systems, and translating international standards into practical and sustainable outcomes.

He further noted that the meetings provide an opportunity to deepen international partnerships with financial institutions and exchange views on key global economic challenges, including financial stability and financial sustainability, reaffirming MENAFATF’s commitment to supporting regional coordination and strengthening integration with international efforts.