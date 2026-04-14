ADEK launches ‘Midad’ initiative to open new, accessible pathway into teaching

ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched Midad, a flexible, entry-level training programme designed to equip individuals with the skills needed to enter the classroom.

The initiative reinforces ADEK’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and standards of education across Abu Dhabi’s private and charter schools by expanding and diversifying the educator pool.

Midad provides an accessible pathway into education, beginning with a four-week bootcamp delivered through a flexible, self-paced model.

Open to UAE nationals and long-term residents, the programme enables individuals with diverse experience and a strong understanding of UAE values to bring real-world perspectives into learning environments and help shape future generations. It is also beneficial for parents seeking a more active role in their children’s learning journey and development.

In this bootcamp, participants will be introduced to the core principles of effective teaching, including classroom management, teaching methodologies, understanding diverse student needs, integrating technology and AI into learning, and strengthening the UAE national identity and values.

Upon completion, participants can apply their skills in part-time teaching roles while progressing through additional pathways and pursuing further teaching qualifications. High-performing participants will also be invited to apply for Kon Moallim Cohort 2, ADEK’s flagship programme offering a fully sponsored postgraduate diploma in education.