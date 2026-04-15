US lifts key sanctions on Venezuela’s financial system

WASHINGTON, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States on Tuesday lifted key sanctions on Venezuela’s state-run financial system, allowing the country’s central bank and major public lenders to reenter global finance and conduct transactions in US dollars, Reuters reported.

The US Treasury Department said the measure applies to the Central Bank of Venezuela and several state-owned institutions as well as any entities in which they hold a majority stake.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control also issued a license authorizing certain commercial transactions with the Venezuelan government, although such dealings will require prior approval from US authorities