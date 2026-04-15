PSG, Atletico Madrid reach Champions League semi-finals

CAPITALS, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain of France, the defending champions, qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Liverpool of England 2-0 tonight in the second leg of the quarter-finals at Anfield.

The first leg had ended with the same result in favour of the French side, securing qualification with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Atletico Madrid of Spain also advanced to the semi-finals despite a 2-1 defeat to fellow Spanish side Barcelona at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico had won the first leg 2-0, progressing with a 3-2 aggregate score.