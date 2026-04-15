Explosive drones target Iraq’s Kurdistan Region

ERBIL, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced today that the region was targeted by a new series of attacks using explosive-laden drones, noting that this escalation is the second of its kind since the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The ministry said in a statement that four explosive drones targeted the Kurdistan Region at different times today, in a new breach of the relative calm recently witnessed in the area.

The ministry concluded its statement by calling for an end to turning the region into a battleground for settling scores and stressed the need to stop targeting public stability and the safety of citizens in Kurdistan.

Earlier today, the General Directorate of Counter Terrorism in the Kurdistan Region announced that two drones had been shot down over Erbil.