Promising US drug offers hope for pancreatic cancer patients

WASHINGTON, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- US-based Revolution Medicines announced that a new orally administered drug taken daily could represent a breakthrough in treating advanced pancreatic cancer, after clinical trial results showed it significantly extends patients’ survival compared to chemotherapy.

The company said the drug, known as daraxonrasib, reduced the risk of death by 60 percent among patients included in the third phase of the trial, which involved around 500 participants, and also doubled the average survival period.

According to the company, the drug’s effectiveness is due to its ability to target the RAS gene, mutations of which lead to the development of several types of cancer.

Brian Wolpin, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the study’s principal investigator, said this approach represents a highly significant advancement and could change medical practice, particularly for patients whose disease continues to progress despite chemotherapy.

The company is expected to submit the study data on the new drug to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval under a fast-track pathway to support promising treatments.