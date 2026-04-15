250 missing after refugee boat capsizes in Andaman Sea

GENEVA, 15th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Around 250 people have been reported missing after a boat carrying refugees capsized in the Andaman Sea, according to a joint statement issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration office in Bangladesh.

The statement said the boat had departed from southern Bangladesh heading to Malaysia when it capsized and sank after encountering strong winds and rough seas, with overcrowding exacerbating the situation. Women and children were also on board.

The statement did not specify the date of the incident, while media reports indicated that the boat, which left Bangladesh on 4th April, was carrying around 280 people and capsized four days after departure.

The Bangladesh Coast Guard had earlier announced that a patrol vessel rescued nine people on the afternoon of 9th April.