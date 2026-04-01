Qatari Emir, US President discuss de-escalation, energy market stability

DOHA, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and US President Donald Trump discussed the latest regional and international developments today during a phone call, amid the rapid escalation in the region.

The discussion focused particularly on the repercussions of recent tensions on the security of international navigation, the stability of energy markets, and global supply chains.

The Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that during the phone call received from President Trump, the Emir of Qatar emphasised the importance of intensifying international efforts to spare the region further escalation. He stressed the necessity of adopting diplomatic means as the primary path to addressing crises, in a way that preserves the security and stability of the region and the world.

For his part, the US President affirmed the United States' keenness to coordinate with the State of Qatar on various issues, especially those related to energy security and the stability of global markets.