Abu Dhabi’s DGE trains 10,000 Emiratis, creates 3,000 jobs through Mawaheb Talent Hub

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) has affirmed that investing in human capital is the fundamental pillar for constructing a future-ready, AI-driven government.

Dr Abdullah Al Shammari, Executive Director of the National Workforce Enablement Sector, stated that the department is enhancing the national talent ecosystem through the Mawaheb Talent Hub. This integrated model moves beyond traditional recruitment by upskilling national cadres for future requirements and providing high-quality career opportunities through strategic partnerships with major institutions.

The hub has implemented several specialised programmes to address labour market gaps, provide career guidance, and facilitate remote work in collaboration with leaders such as G42.

Through initiatives like open employment days, the hub connects job seekers across various educational levels with the public and private sectors. In 2025, the hub successfully trained over 10,000 job seekers and facilitated more than 6,000 placements, while regional expansion into Al Ain and Al Dhafra resulted in 17 MoUs and 3,000 new job opportunities.

Dr Al Shammari emphasised that strategic partnerships are essential to the success of these initiatives. Through cooperation with academic bodies and major institutions such as the ADGM Academy, Khalifa University, ACTVET, and CERT, as well as national and global companies including ADNOC, Mubadala, Emirates Global Aluminium, and e&, the hub successfully links national talent to genuine career opportunities in vital sectors.

To bolster global competitiveness, Mawaheb partners with international firms including Microsoft, Binance, and LinkedIn to provide advanced training in digital services and AI.

The department is currently developing an AI-powered platform to analyse skill gaps and guide talent into vital sectors. By 2027, DGE plans to launch over 10 advanced applications, supporting the UAE Centennial 2071 vision and cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for talent and innovation.