Bayern Munich, Arsenal secure Champions League semi-final spots

MUNICH, 16 April (WAM)-- Bayern Munich reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals tonight after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in their quarter-final second leg.

Following a 2-1 win in the first leg, the German giants progressed 6-4 on aggregate to set up a semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Alexander Pavlovic opened the scoring for Bayern in the 6th minute, followed by a Harry Kane strike in the 38th. Luis Diaz added a third in the 89th minute before Michael Olise sealed the win deep into stoppage time. Real Madrid’s goals came via an Arda Guler brace in the 1st and 29th minutes, and a Kylian Mbappe effort in the 42nd.

In London, Arsenal also booked their place in the final four despite being held to a goalless draw by Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners relied on their 1-0 first-leg advantage to advance by the same scoreline on aggregate. Arsenal will now face Atletico Madrid in the next round.