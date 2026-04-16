IMF announces staff-level agreement with Jordan for $200 million disbursement

AMMAN, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced Wednesday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with the Jordanian government on two reviews to support economic reform, enabling the Kingdom to access approximately $200 million.

An IMF staff team, led by Cesar Serra, conducted physical and virtual discussions with the Jordanian authorities from 2 to 14 April to perform the fifth review of the economic reform programme supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which was approved by the IMF Executive Board on 10 January 2024. The mission also conducted the second review of reform measures under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangement approved on 25 June 2025.

According to the statement, the completion of the EFF review will make approximately $140 million available out of a total approved programme value of $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, the completion of the RSF review will provide around $57 million out of a total of approximately $744 million.

Serra confirmed that the Jordanian economy has continued to demonstrate resilience, supported by the government's commitment to prudent macroeconomic policies. Real GDP growth reached 2.8% in 2025, with growth momentum strengthening in early 2026.

Serra also noted the Jordanian government's commitment to reducing public debt to 80% of GDP by 2028 through revenue enhancement and spending efficiency.