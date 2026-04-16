China's GDP expands 5% in Q1 2026

BEIJING, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2026, 0.5 percentage points faster than that of the fourth quarter of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The country's GDP reached 33.4 trillion yuan (about US$4.87 trillion) during this period, the NBS data showed.

In the first quarter, "the growth of production and supply accelerated, market demand continued to improve, employment was generally stable, market prices picked up moderately, and high-quality development advanced with new and positive momentum," the NBS said in a statement. "The national economy got off to a good start with the development showing greater resilience and vitality."

China's GDP grew 5 percent year on year last year. The country has targeted 2026 growth at 4.5 to 5 percent and will strive for better in practice.