Korea approves first self-driving freight transport service

SEOUL, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea has granted its first approval for paid autonomous freight transport, allowing a local self-driving startup, RideFlux Inc., to begin operations, the transport ministry said Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

RideFlux will launch parcel delivery services in June using an autonomous truck operating at speeds of up to 90 kph along a 112-kilometer stretch on the Jungbu Expressway, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a press release.

The company plans to start operations after signing a commercial freight agreement with its partner, Lotte Global Logistics.

A 25-ton Maxen truck manufactured by Tata Daewoo Mobility Co. will be deployed on the route, with services running three times a week on weekdays during off-peak hours.

The rollout will follow a phased safety framework. In the initial stage, a test driver will remain in the driver's seat. In the next phase, expected to begin next year, the driver will move to the passenger seat, with fully unmanned operations planned in the final stage.

"The approval marks a significant step toward the commercialization of autonomous driving technology in the logistics sector," a ministry official said.