Seven killed, six injured in gold mine collapse in Sudan

KHARTOUM, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- At least seven people were killed and six others injured after a traditional gold mine collapsed in eastern Sudan, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company said on Wednesday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said the collapse occurred at a site in the Keliti area, located in the Ganab and Aulib area of Red Sea State.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover and rescue more than 25 people trapped inside wells at great depths, amid a clear shortage of rescue and emergency equipment,” the network added.