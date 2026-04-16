Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan participates in International Conference on Sudan in Berlin

BERLIN, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the Third International Conference on Sudan, held in Berlin. The conference was organised by the Federal Republic of Germany, the European Union, the French Republic, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the African Union.

The conference reflects continued international momentum to support Sudan, building on the outcomes of the Paris 2024 and London 2025 conferences, as part of joint efforts to enhance security and stability and advance a civilian-led political process.

As civilians continue to bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict, the conference – marking the third anniversary of the war in Sudan – aimed to strengthen the humanitarian response, advance efforts toward a ceasefire, and support a comprehensive political solution and a civilian-led transition.

In his remarks, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan emphasised the urgent need to end the war, which continues to exact a heavy toll on civilians. He also condemned all violations by both parties to the conflict, stressing the importance of protecting civilians.

Sheikh Shakboot affirmed that the UAE is steadfast in its position in relation to the crisis in Sudan since its onset in April 2023. The UAE’s primary focus remains on achieving an immediate ceasefire, including a humanitarian truce between the two warring Sudanese parties as soon as possible, reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict through an independent civilian-led transition, and addressing the severe humanitarian crisis through the provision of urgent relief aid.

He stated that, through the Quad, the UAE has consistently called for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access across Sudan, achieve a permanent ceasefire, and support a transitional process leading to a civilian government independent of the warring parties and extremist groups.

He also underscored the importance of concerted regional and international efforts, underscoring the need to spare no effort to end the civil war. He reaffirmed a shared commitment to all endeavours aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people and advancing their legitimate aspirations for security, stability, and a dignified life.

Sheikh Shakboot also met with a number of officials on the sidelines of the conference to discuss regional developments and explore ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation in support of international peace and security.

The UAE affirms its steadfast and unwavering commitment to support all efforts to address this catastrophic crisis and to work alongside regional and international partners, particularly in Africa, to ensure stability and sustainable development for the Sudanese people. This reflects the core values of humanitarian solidarity deeply rooted in the UAE’s leadership and people.