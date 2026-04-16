TRENDS to participate as Special Guest at Paris International Book Festival

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, through its Virtual Office in France, will participate in the 2026 Paris International Book Festival as a Special Guest, from 17th to 19th April at the Grand Palais in the French capital, Paris.

TRENDS will organise a series of high-profile events and launch several new books. It will also present more than 450 diverse research publications covering various economic, political, technological, and environmental fields.

Through its third participation in the Paris Book Festival, TRENDS, which is the first research institution from the Middle East to participate, aims to continue introducing its global research vision, build bridges of communication and engagement with others, and enhance cultural and knowledge exchange with research institutions, academic entities, and international think tanks.

It also seeks to support constructive and purposeful dialogue through meetings and discussions on the sidelines of the festival.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, stated that TRENDS’ third participation carries a special character, as it is participating as a Special Guest at France’s most prominent literary event, which, for more than 30 years, has brought together over 1,200 publishers and 4,500 authors to celebrate thinkers, writers, culture, and the global knowledge industry.

He pointed out that participation opens channels for dialogue between TRENDS researchers and their international counterparts, facilitates knowledge transfer to Europe, and helps correct stereotypes about academic research.

Rawdha Al-Marzouqi, Director of Distribution and Exhibitions Department at TRENDS, said that the participation includes a full programme of activities, dialogue seminars, and discussion sessions, in addition to the signing of several new publications in French.