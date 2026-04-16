Rubu’ Qarn launches ‘Majal’ to develop young leaders

SHARJAH, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts Centre has launched the second edition of its “Majal” programme, which aims to develop influential young leaders through the performing arts.

The programme, part of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, targets promising young people seeking to enhance their leadership presence, particularly those whose roles involve public engagement and impactful communication.

“Majal” offers an integrated developmental experience that goes beyond traditional training, focusing on reshaping leadership identity from the inside.

The programme utilises the performing arts as a strategic tool to strengthen communication skills, build confidence, and enhance the ability to deliver impactful messages.

Participants engage through a multidisciplinary approach that combines psychology, creative thinking, and artificial intelligence, ensuring alignment with contemporary leadership demands and future readiness.

The programme marks a qualitative shift in leadership development as it aims to cultivate leaders whose success is measured by their lasting impact on society, not merely by their roles.

The programme offers interactive simulations of real-life leadership scenarios, enabling participants to refine their skills, enhance self-awareness, and apply knowledge in practice.

“Majal” reflects Sharjah’s commitment to positioning itself as a leading hub for creativity and leadership development by using the arts to cultivate capable and influential future leaders.