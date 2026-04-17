Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns school shooting in South-Central Türkiye

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the school shooting in south-central Türkiye, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Council affirmed its categorical rejection of such criminal acts, which stand in clear violation of the tolerant teachings of Islam, all divine religions, and international conventions and norms. It calls for strengthening tolerance and reinforcing the values of coexistence and peace.

The Muslim Council of Elders extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Republic of Turkiye—its government and people—and prays to Almighty Allah to grant the injured a swift recovery.