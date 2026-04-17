UAE Council for Fatwa meets; Bin Bayyah praises leadership’s crisis response

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Fatwa held its first meeting of 2026 in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Shaikh Abdullah bin Al Shaikh Al Mahfoudh bin Bayyah who stressed the importance of advancing institutional fatwa frameworks to keep pace with evolving societal needs.

Shaikh bin Bayyah praised the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for handling recent challenges with “unmatched wisdom and capability”, noting the country emerged stronger and more united while sustaining its development path.

The Council reviewed its Ramadan activities, discussed current issues, and highlighted initiatives to expand public access to fatwa services, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening institutional fatwa work and supporting social stability.