UAE advances nationwide infrastructure projects to support sustainable development in 2026

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Infrastructure development projects launched across the United Arab Emirates in 2026 reflect a comprehensive national vision aimed at advancing development across sectors and enhancing quality of life for all residents.

Spanning energy, water, transport, roads, urban development and economic sectors, the projects highlight the UAE’s commitment to strategic planning, efficient delivery and the adoption of advanced technologies, reinforcing an integrated infrastructure system that supports sustainable economic growth.

In the energy and water sector, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched the first phase of a programme to reduce energy and water consumption in government buildings, starting with Abdullah bin Omran Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah and covering 60 facilities with investments of AED120 million. A second phase will expand the programme to 360 government buildings at a cost of AED1 billion, in partnership with the private sector.

In the same context, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) received multiple bids for the development of the 3.3-gigawatt Al Nouf 1 Independent Power Producer (IPP), the largest of its kind in the country. The project is located within the new Al Nouf complex, EWEC’s latest strategic site dedicated to the energy sector in Abu Dhabi, designed to accommodate advanced power generation technologies and low-carbon reverse osmosis desalination.

Ras Al Khaimah Government also signed a long-term wastewater treatment agreement with a consortium comprising Etihad Water and Electricity, TAQA Water Solutions, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and Saur International Water Services. The agreement covers the development of a plant with a capacity of 60,000 cubic metres per day, expected to serve nearly 300,000 residents upon completion.

Dubai announced projects to upgrade sewerage and stormwater drainage networks in Al Quoz Creative Zone at a cost of AED250 million, as part of a broader AED500 million plan. It also awarded five contracts under the second phase of the Tasreef programme to develop the emirate’s stormwater drainage network, with a total value of AED2.5 billion, covering 30 key areas across 430 million square metres and serving an estimated population of 3 million by 2040.

Dubai Municipality has also completed 36 percent of the Deira stormwater drainage project, valued at AED500 million, serving 13 areas over 4,700 hectares through 60 kilometres of drainage networks, with completion scheduled for the end of 2027.

In Sharjah, the Electricity, Water and Gas Authority enhanced water supply capacity in Kalba from 6 million to 9 million gallons per day, while integrating desalination plants, transmission lines and distribution networks into a unified operational system to improve efficiency and responsiveness.

Road and transport projects continued to advance, with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority installing 726 modern bus shelters, upgrading marine transport waiting areas, and developing three integrated truck rest areas with a capacity of 490 heavy vehicles in line with international safety standards.

The authority also awarded the second phase of the Hessa Street development project, covering 3 kilometres and including three major intersections through bridges extending 8,835 metres and a 480-metre tunnel. The project serves 10 residential and development areas and is expected to benefit around 650,000 residents.

In Umm Al Qaiwain, the Municipality Department completed the first phase of its internal roads network project, extending 30.74 kilometres. In Ajman, the Al Tallah Road development project was inaugurated, including an 800-metre bridge on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and a 1,100-metre bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Urban and real estate projects also gained momentum, reflecting the UAE’s ambition to build integrated and sustainable cities. In Sharjah, work began on a new exhibition and conference project to host the Sharjah International Book Fair in 2027 at a cost of AED500 million. Dubai announced expansion projects in Dubai Silicon Oasis worth AED12.8 billion, as well as the expansion of Dubai International Financial Centre with a total floor area of 17.7 million square feet valued at AED100 billion, alongside the launch of the Liwan Oasis eco-leisure project.

In Ajman, the Masfout Gate project was inaugurated to enhance quality of life in mountainous areas and improve connectivity through integrated and safe walking trails.

Economic zones also attracted new investments, with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) securing five industrial and logistics projects in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain worth AED147 million, creating 500 jobs. Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) also marked the groundbreaking of a new storage facility covering 5,839 square metres with a projected capacity of 12,000 cubic metres.

These projects collectively underscore the UAE’s continued focus on building resilient infrastructure, enhancing service efficiency and supporting long-term sustainable growth.