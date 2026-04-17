AFC Champions League Elite: Vissel Kobe reach semi-finals after shootout win over Al Sadd

JEDDAH, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan’s Vissel Kobe secured a place in the AFC Champions League Elite semi-finals on Thursday, defeating Qatar’s Al Sadd 5-4 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

The quarter-final clash, held as part of the centralised knockout tournament in Jeddah, went to extra time after a frantic 90 minutes. Rafa Mujica gave Al Sadd an early lead in the 6th minute, but Yuya Osako leveled for the Japanese side in the 24th. Al Sadd regained control in the second half through a second Mujica goal in the 61st and a Roberto Firmino strike in the 65th.

Vissel Kobe mounted a late comeback, with Yosuke Ideguchi finding the net in the 74th minute before Yoshinori Muto forced extra time with a dramatic equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time.

Following a goalless extra period, Vissel Kobe clinical execution from the spot saw them become the first team to progress to the final four.

The quarter-final stage continues Friday as Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli face Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim, while Machida Zelvia of Japan meet Al Ittihad. The round concludes Saturday when Shabab Al Ahli take on Thailand’s Buriram United.