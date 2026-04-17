Malaysia’s halal exports hit RM68.52 bn in 2025, up 10.9% y-o-y

KUALA LUMPUR, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Malaysia’s halal exports recorded RM68.52 billion in 2025, marking a 10.9% year-onyear (y-o-y) increase, showing sustained global demand and the industry’s resilience amid evolving geopolitical challenges, said the Halal Development Corporation Bhd (HDC).

It said in a statement, carried by Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA), that halal exports in 2025 contributed 4.3% to Malaysia’s total exports, a marginal increase of 0.2% from the previous year.

HDC said the export performance continues to be anchored by the food and beverages (F&B) segment, contributing approximately RM36.86 billion (53.8%) of total halal exports, followed by halal ingredients at RM21.39 billion (31.2%). Exports of palm oil and derivatives valued at RM4.57 billion experienced a significant growth of 55%.

It said exports to China were recorded at RM9.00 billion (13.2%) of total halal exports, followed by Singapore at RM7.11 billion (10.4%), the US (RM4.46 billion, 6.5%), Japan (RM4.22 billion, 6.2%) and Indonesia (RM3.51 billion, 5.1%).