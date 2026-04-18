AFC Champions League Elite: Al Ahli Saudi, Machida Zelvia advance to semi-finals

JEDDAH, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ahli Saudi have secured their place in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite after a 2-1 victory over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim Friday night.

The quarter-final clash took place at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah.

Joining them in the semi-finals is Japan’s Machida Zelvia, who progressed after a 1-0 win against Al Ittihad at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

The quarter-final round concludes today Saturday with UAE's Shabab Al Ahli facing Thailand’s Buriram United.